FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays picks hedge fund platform founder to head wealth unit
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hedge Funds - Americas
September 23, 2014 / 9:21 AM / 3 years ago

Barclays picks hedge fund platform founder to head wealth unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Barclays has named the founder of a managed account platform for hedge funds as the new boss of its wealth and investment management arm.

Barclays said on Monday that Akshaya Bhargava would join as chief executive of wealth and investment management on Oct. 13 from InfraHedge Ltd, an operator of infrastructure solutions for institutional investors in hedge funds that he founded in 2010 and sold to State Street Corp. at the end of 2013.

Bhargava will become the third head of the Barclays wealth business in less than two years. He fills the role left vacant by Peter Horrell, who said in June he would leave once a replacement was found. Horrell became boss of the wealth business following the departure of Tom Kalaris in April 2013.

Bhargava has previously been CEO of Butterfield Fulcrum Group Ltd and spent 22 years at Citigroup, including stints in London, India and the Czech Republic.

Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Matt Scuffham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.