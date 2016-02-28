FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays says board evaluating options for its African business
February 28, 2016 / 9:01 PM / 2 years ago

Barclays says board evaluating options for its African business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A couple walks past a Barclays logo in Johannesburg December 16, 2015. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

(Reuters) - Barclays Plc (BARC.L) said the company’s board was evaluating strategic options in relation to its shareholding in its African business, Barclays Africa Group Ltd (BGAJ.J).

The bank expects to update the market on plans for its African business at its 2015 full-year results announcement, due on Tuesday, Barclays said late on Sunday.

The move follows a report by the Financial Times on Friday that the bank’s chief executive, Jess Staley, had decided to shut operations in Africa and had appointed a subcommittee to study the sale process.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

