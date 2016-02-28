Barclays says board evaluating options for its African business

(Reuters) - Barclays Plc (BARC.L) said the company’s board was evaluating strategic options in relation to its shareholding in its African business, Barclays Africa Group Ltd (BGAJ.J).

The bank expects to update the market on plans for its African business at its 2015 full-year results announcement, due on Tuesday, Barclays said late on Sunday.

The move follows a report by the Financial Times on Friday that the bank’s chief executive, Jess Staley, had decided to shut operations in Africa and had appointed a subcommittee to study the sale process.