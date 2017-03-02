FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barge breakaway leads to waterway closure on Ohio River: Coast Guard
March 2, 2017 / 10:56 PM / 6 months ago

Barge breakaway leads to waterway closure on Ohio River: Coast Guard

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A barge breakaway at the Racine Lock and Dam on the Ohio River near Huntington, West Virginia, led to the closure of the waterway, the U.S. Coast Guard said on Thursday.

The vessel Austin C. Settoon reportedly pushed three barges loaded with approximately 3.8 million gallons of natural gas condensate, and allided with a lock wall in the early hours, resulting in the subsequent barge breakaway, it added.

The Racine Lock and Dam has been closed and a queue of 13 upbound vessels and 11 downbound vessels has been created, the Coast Guard said and added there were no reports of injuries or pollution.

Reporting by Vijaykumar Vedala in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

