FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Activist investor draws up plan to take Barnes & Noble private: WSJ
Sections
Featured
How Mt. Gox’s customers could lose again
Special Report
Future of Money
How Mt. Gox’s customers could lose again
Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund may drop oil and gas stocks
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund may drop oil and gas stocks
Scarcity value on display at Christie’s
Breakingviews
Scarcity value on display at Christie’s
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 16, 2017 / 6:46 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Activist investor draws up plan to take Barnes & Noble private: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sandell Asset Management Corp, an activist investor in Barnes & Noble Inc, has proposed a transaction that would take the bookseller private with the help of current shareholders and debt financing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

Sandell's plan values Barnes & Noble at more than $650 million, or more than $9 a share, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/2ANekD0)

Shares of Barnes & Noble, which has a market capitalization of about $480 million, were up 12.5 percent at $7.40 in afternoon trading.

The WSJ said the proposal faces a number of obstacles, including raising $500 million in debt financing and Barnes & Noble Chairman Leonard Riggio’s refusal to roll his roughly 18 percent stake in to a private company as per Sandell’s proposal.

The company is still evaluating the proposal, the newspaper reported.

Barnes & Noble and Sandell did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.