FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Activist investor Sandell presses for Barnes & Noble sale: WSJ
Israel
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: Fintech faithful put payments on a pedestal
Future of Money
Breakingviews: Fintech faithful put payments on a pedestal
Alphabet beats estimates, tries to move past EU fine
Earnings
Alphabet beats estimates, tries to move past EU fine
EPA chief spent almost half of spring in Oklahoma
Energy and Environment
EPA chief spent almost half of spring in Oklahoma
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 25, 2017 / 3:15 AM / an hour ago

Activist investor Sandell presses for Barnes & Noble sale: WSJ

2 Min Read

A customer leaves the Barnes & Noble store in Westminster, Colorado June 22, 2016.Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Activist investor Sandell Asset Management Corp wants Barnes & Noble (BKS.N) to try to sell itself again, saying the bookstore chain will benefit from a new owner, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

Sandell has recently bought a stake in Barnes & Noble and is among its top 10 investors, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter. on.wsj.com/2uSwmEi

Barnes & Noble could attract a bid of more than $12 a share, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a letter from Sandell.

Based on Monday's closing share price of $7.10, Barnes & Noble's market value is about $515 million.

John Malone's Liberty Media Corp (FWONA.O) proposed buying Barnes & Noble for $1.02 billion in 2011, but ended up investing in preferred shares it could convert into a stake later.

In 2014, Liberty sold almost all its stake, ending a nearly three-year bet that the retailer would emerge as a dominant seller of e-books. reut.rs/2uUsEcY

Barnes & Noble and Sandell were not immediately available for comment outside regular business hours.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.