Barrick has looked at options to raise cash: Bloomberg
October 30, 2013 / 7:33 PM / 4 years ago

Barrick has looked at options to raise cash: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jamie Sokalsky, CEO of Barrick Gold, speaks at the Denver Gold Forum industry conference in Denver September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

TORONTO (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO) has considered selling part of its copper business or taking a strategic equity investment to reduce its debt, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing “people with knowledge of the matter.”

Bloomberg said Barrick has not settled on a strategy, and “there’s no certainty a deal will occur.” It said the company has also looked at selling part of its huge Pascua-Lama project, located on the border between Chile and Argentina.

The world’s top gold producer is expected to raise Pascua-Lama’s estimated capital cost on Thursday when it reports results for the third quarter.

Barrick could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Allison Martell; editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
