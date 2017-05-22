Exclusive: Barrick's Argentina mine may be allowed full operations in June

An open pit at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine is seen in San Juan province, Argentina April 26, 2017. Picture taken April 26, 2017.

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The government of Argentina's San Juan province has approved a plan for improving Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero mine following its third spill of cyanide solution in 18 months and could allow full operations to resume in early June, a government official said.

Eduardo Machuca, the province's secretary of environmental management and mining control, told Reuters in a phone interview that local authorities had reviewed and discussed Barrick's improvement plan and improvements to the mine were well under way.

"I think that around June 10 there will be conditions to enable the mine, once the pneumatic, hydraulic and all engineering tests are done," Machuca said on Monday.

Local judge Pablo Oritja would also need to green light a return to full operations at the mine, which has been banned from adding cyanide to the gold processing facility since pipes broke on March 28.

Oritja told Reuters earlier this month Barrick appeared to have missed deadlines on three orders from local authorities before the latest spill. Barrick could have prevented the incident and will eventually face sanctions, he said.

Pipes that became decoupled last March are seen at Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in San Juan province, Argentina April 26, 2017. Picture taken on April 26, 2017. Marcos Brindicci

Barrick's first plan for one of its five core mines was rejected in late April. Barrick has said the newly proposed work would be covered by a $500 million five-year investment plan. It is expected to be finished before a recently announced sale of half of Veladero to Shandong Gold Mining Co is finalized.

Toronto-based Barrick expected to complete the work in May and is targeting normal operations in June, depending on local government approvals and the resolution of all legal matters, spokesman Andy Lloyd said in an interview earlier this month.

Lloyd said on Monday Barrick was making good progress.

Machuca did not say when the plan had been approved, but that discussions with the company were ongoing.

"We are overseeing the whole process with hydraulic engineers and if we have to make any adjustments they will be made," Machuca said. "At the end, the tests will be done and the mine will be enabled."