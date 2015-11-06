FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 6, 2015 / 4:35 PM / 2 years ago

George Barris, man who designed original Batmobile, dies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES - George Barris, the man who designed the original Batmobile used in the 1960s “Batman” television series, has died at the age of 89, his son said on Thursday.

Barris died in his Los Angeles home, 15 days shy of his 90th birthday, Brett Barris said.

George Barris built the Batmobile car in two weeks, constructed from a 1955 sedan that he purchased for $1. The car sold for some $4 million at a 2013 auction.

George Barris also created vehicles for television shows such as “Knight Rider” and “The Munsters”.

