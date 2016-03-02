FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barry Callebaut finishes buying FrieslandCampina Kievit's vending ops
March 2, 2016

Barry Callebaut finishes buying FrieslandCampina Kievit's vending ops

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate producer Barry Callebaut (BARN.S) has completed its acquisition of FrieslandCampina Kievit’s vending activities, the Swiss company said on Wednesday.

The maker of chocolate and cocoa products for other businesses first announced it would be buying FrieslandCampina’s commercial beverage activities in November.

At the time, it said the transaction would bring in around 20,000 tonnes of annual sales volume and 55 million Swiss francs ($55.06 million) in annual sales revenue.

The companies did not give financial details of the deal.

Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

