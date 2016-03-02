Barry Callebaut finishes buying FrieslandCampina Kievit's vending ops

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate producer Barry Callebaut (BARN.S) has completed its acquisition of FrieslandCampina Kievit’s vending activities, the Swiss company said on Wednesday.

The maker of chocolate and cocoa products for other businesses first announced it would be buying FrieslandCampina’s commercial beverage activities in November.

At the time, it said the transaction would bring in around 20,000 tonnes of annual sales volume and 55 million Swiss francs ($55.06 million) in annual sales revenue.

The companies did not give financial details of the deal.