Barry Callebaut sales volume growth short of mid-term target

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut (BARN.S) reported sales volume growth of 2.5 percent in the nine months through May, well short of its mid-term target and raising some concerns that its stated objective might prove optimistic.

Barry Callebaut, which sells chocolate and other cocoa products to candy makers including Nestle NESN.VX and Hershey (HSY.N), on Wednesday maintained its guidance of volume growing by between 6 and 8 percent a year in the medium term from 2015/16.

Yet some analysts said the Zurich-based company’s recent results suggest this may be hard to achieve.

“The confirmed mid-term volume growth guidance is getting increasingly ambitious,” J.Safra Sarasin analyst Michael Romer, who has a “neutral” rating on the stock, wrote in a note.

Barry Callebaut’s nine-monthly sales rose 7.6 percent to 4.64 billion Swiss francs ($4.9 billion), a result Romer described as “impressive” given the overall third-quarter contraction in the global chocolate market.

Finance chief Victor Balli said the group expects sales volume growth to gain momentum in the final three months of the fiscal year as some outsourcing deals kick in.

“Also, we see strong acceleration from a slow start in gourmet,” Balli told Reuters in an interview, referring to high-end products. “The only area where we really don’t push is the cocoa business, because the market for cocoa products is still difficult.”

Barry Callebaut is also aiming for earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) per tonne of 256 francs.

For the industry as a whole, weaker than expected cocoa supply from Ghana, the world’s second-largest producer behind Ivory Coast, has been a major headache.

Barry Callebaut Chief Executive Juergen Steinemann told Reuters he expects supply from Ghana to return to normal next season.

Swiss-based companies like Barry Callebaut are also struggling with a surge in value of the franc, sparked by a January central bank policy move to stop defending a currency cap and uncertainty over Greece’s position in the euro zone.

Barry Callebaut has limited operational exposure to the franc’s rise as it conducts the vast majority of its business outside Switzerland. But results are hit when it converts foreign earnings into francs.

When adjusted for currency effects, nine-month sales rose 12 percent.

