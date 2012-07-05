FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barry Callebaut third quarter sales volumes up 6.5 percent
July 5, 2012 / 5:32 AM / in 5 years

Barry Callebaut third quarter sales volumes up 6.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut (BARN.S), the world’s largest chocolate products maker, said on Thursday it was investing heavily in additional capacity to cope with expected growth after sales volume grew 6.5 percent in the third quarter.

The maker of chocolate for companies like Nestle NESN.VX, Hershey (HSY.N) and Kraft KFT.N, confirmed its financial targets through 2012/13, which is for 6-8 percent average volume growth.

“Overall, we are confident that we will reach our mid-term financial targets despite the challenging market environment in Western Europe,” Chief Executive Juergen Steinemann said in a statement.

Reporting by Caroline Copley

