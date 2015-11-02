Profile of World Series champion Kansas City Royals

(Reuters) - Brief profile of the World Series champion Kansas City Royals:

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

Manager: Ned Yost

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

World Series titles: 2 (2015, 1985)

2015 regular season record: 95-67

Most home runs (regular season): Kendrys Morales, Mike

Moustakas (22)

Most wins by a pitcher (regular season): Yordano Ventura, Edinson Volquez (13)

Path to title: Won AL Central division, beat Houston 3-2 in AL Division Series, beat Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 in AL Championship Series, beat New York Mets 4-1 in World Series

- The Athletics left Kansas City for Oakland after the 1967 season. MLB, looking to expand to 24 teams, granted Kansas City one of four expansion teams which would begin play in 1969.

- Team is named after the American Royal, a livestock show, horse show and rodeo held annually in Kansas City since 1899.

- Royals were competitive almost from the start, posting their first winning record in only their third year in 1971.

- Reached postseason for the first time in 1976 where they lost to the New York Yankees after surrendering a three-run homer in the ninth inning of the decisive fifth game of the American League Championship Series.

- Set a franchise record for wins that still stands when they went 102-60 in 1977.

- Royals won the World Series in seven games against cross-state rival St. Louis in 1985, after coming back from series deficits of 2-0 and 3-1.

- George Brett, who for three decades was the standard by which other hitters were judged, led Kansas City to their only World Series title and is the franchise’s only player in the Baseball Hall of Fame.