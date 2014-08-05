Burglars who took Hank Aaron baseball rings sentenced to prison

Former Atlanta Brave Hank Aaron speaks during a ceremony honoring the 40th anniversary of his 715th home run before the game against the New York Mets at Turner Field ON aPRIL 8, 2014. USA TODAY Sports/Daniel Shirey

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Two men who burglarized the Atlanta home of retired Major League Baseball star Hank Aaron and stole “priceless” rings destined for the Baseball Hall of Fame have been sentenced to lengthy prison terms.

Isiah Slaton and Amir Coleman pleaded guilty late Monday and early Tuesday to burglary and theft charges. They admitted burglarizing the home of now 80-year-old Aaron in July 2013 and taking baseball rings and two BMW vehicles, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office said.

Slaton was sentenced to eight years in prison and 42 years on probation, while Coleman received 10 years in prison and 25 years on probation.

In a statement, Aaron called the rings “priceless” and said he intended to donate them to the Hall of Fame. The rings have not been recovered, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s career home run record as an Atlanta Brave in 1974. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1982.

Charges against a third man are pending.