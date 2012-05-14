MLB drops 100-game ban given to Rockies catcher

(Reuters) - The 100-game ban given to Colorado Rockies catcher Eliezer Alfonzo for a positive drug test has been rescinded because of similar procedural issues that exonerated Ryan Braun, Major League Baseball said on Monday.

Alfonzo, who was suspended last September after a second positive test, is eligible to play immediately, MLB said in a three-paragraph statement.

According to MLB, Alfonzo’s grievance raised issues that were “nearly identical” to the Braun case, where there was a dispute over the storage and shipment of the National League Most Valuable Player’s urine sample.

Braun said his urine sample was not delivered promptly to the drug testing lab and instead was held by the courier for some 44 hours before shipping.

“It is not anticipated that any other future cases will be impacted by the circumstances raised in the grievances of these two players,” MLB said in its statement.

San Francisco Giants relief pitcher Guillermo Mota, who was given a 50-game ban for a doping violation in 2006 while with the New York Mets, was hit with a 100-game suspension last week after a second positive test.

Twelve-time All-Star Manny Ramirez was the first MLB player to receive a 100-game ban for a second positive doping test, which came after the outfielder had played just five games last season for the Tampa Bay Rays.