Hamilton gets record All Star votes

(Reuters) - Texas slugger Josh Hamilton has been handed a place in the starting line-up for the Major League Baseball All Star game after he drew a record 11.07 million votes from fans.

Hamilton’s votes blew past Jose Bautista’s previous record of 7.4 million last season to highlight the group of starters named on Sunday for the Mid-Summer Classic on July 10 in Kansas City.

The 2010 AL MVP, who is batting .314 with 25 homers, has battled addiction to drugs and alcohol and has recovered from an off-season incident in which he apologized to the Rangers for a moment of weakness when he drank at a bar.

The Rangers will have seven players in the game including starting catcher Mike Napoli and third baseman Adrian Beltre. The New York Yankees have starters Derek Jeter, making a 13th appearance, second baseman Robinson Cano and outfielder Curtis Granderson.

Toronto’s Bautista, Detroit Tigers first baseman Prince Fielder, and Boston Red Sox David Ortiz also join the lineup.

In the National League, the San Francisco Giants lead the way with starting catcher Buster Posey, third baseman Pablo Sandoval and outfielder Melky Cabrera.

Cincinnati Reds’ Joey Votto, Atlanta Braves’ Dan Uggla, St. Louis Cardinals’ Rafael Furcal and Carlos Beltran along with Los Angeles’ Dodgers Matt Kemp round out the lineup.

Pitchers include San Francisco’s Matt Cain, New York Mets’ R.A. Dickey, and Washington’s Stephen Strasburg in the NL, along with Detroit’s Justin Verlander, Yankees CC Sabathia and Los Angeles Angels’ Jered Weaver and C.J. Wilson in the AL.