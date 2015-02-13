Miami to host 2017 All-Star Game at Marlins Park

(Reuters) - The Miami Marlins will host Major League Baseball’s 2017 All-Star Game, the league said on Friday, ending the city’s long journey to land the ‘Midsummer Classic’ and enjoy the economic boost the event provides.

The game will be played on July 11, 2017 at Marlins Park, where home-field advantage for that season’s World Series will be determined by the winner of the contest between the National League and American League.

The Marlins were awarded the 2000 All-Star Game but had it taken away two years prior when MLB decided it wanted the game held in newer ballparks.

Then, after opening Marlins Park in 2012, Miami expected to get a chance to host the 2015 All-Star festivities but the league opted for Cincinnati.

Last year’s All-Star Game in Minneapolis, home of the Minnesota Twins, provided a $50 million boost to the economy.

Next year’s All-Star Game will be played in San Diego.