Greinke, Keuchel starting pitchers for All-Star game
July 13, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

Greinke, Keuchel starting pitchers for All-Star game

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jul 9, 2015; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Zack Greinke (21) works against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Zack Greinke and Houston Astros left-hander Dallas Keuchel will be the starting pitchers for Major League Baseball’s All-Star game in Cincinnati on Tuesday, team managers announced.

Greinke, who will start for the National League, is having an outstanding season with the Dodgers.

The 31-year-old has an 8-2 win-loss record and a 1.39 earned run average, the only player in the majors under 2.00.

He became the clear choice after Washington’s Max Scherzer started for the Nationals on Sunday and became unavailable for the All-Star duty.

Keuchel, meanwhile, is having a breakout season, posting an 11-4 win-loss record with a 2.23 ERA, second in the American League.

“It’s definitely very exciting,” Keuchel said. “I was able to tell my family but I couldn’t tell many more,” said first-time All-Star Keuchel.

Keuchel was selected over Chris Sale of the Chicago White Sox, after Chicago manager Robin Ventura said he would prefer Sale not be used in the All-Star game.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina, editing by Gene Cherry

