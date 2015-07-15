Trout underlines status as new face of the game

(Reuters) - In an All-Star Game marked by a profusion of talented young players, Mike Trout stood out as the emerging face of the game.

The 23-year-old Trout, one of 20 players under the age of 25 on the MidSummer Classic rosters, made history by becoming the first player to win back-to-back Most Valuable Player awards in the event.

Trout, the reigning American League Most Valuable Player and runner-up for the prestigious award the previous two years, led off the 86th All-Star Game with a home run and blazed around the bases to score another run in the AL’s 6-3 victory.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Trout said. “I‘m humbled. It’s an honor to be here to showcase my skills. I try to respect the game, play and have fun.”

Dynamic young players including Bryce Harper of the Nationals, Joc Pederson of the Dodgers and Houston’s Jose Altuve were also in the starting lineups, but it was Trout who stole the show.

He led off the game against Zack Greinke, who entered the contest with a regular season streak of 35 2/3 scoreless innings, by stroking an outside pitch over the right-field fence for the first lead-off homer in an All-Star Game since Bo Jackson in 1988.

Trout used his speed to beat out a double play ball in the third and then scored from second on a sharp single to left to give the American League a lead they would never relinquish.

“What a night Mike Trout had. That’s why Mike Trout is so special,” said AL skipper Ned Yost of the Kansas City Royals. “He can do everything. He can run, he can hit with power, he can hit for average. He’s a tremendous defender in center field.”

”You’d think the kid is 34 the way he plays. You forget he’s that young.

“What a special talent. What a pleasure it was to be around him, because he’s a wonderful young man.”

Trout was faced with a tricky decision after Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred handed him the Ted Williams trophy, and the all-round outfielder was given the choice by a sponsor between a Camaro sports car or a Silverado truck.

“I’ve got to go with the truck,” said Trout. “Last year I took the Corvette.”