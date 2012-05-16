New York to host 2013 MLB All-Star Game

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The 2013 All-Star Game will be played at New York’s Citi Field, marking the second time in five years the city will enjoy the economic boost the event provides, Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Wednesday.

The game is tentatively scheduled for July 16, 2013, at the home of the New York Mets, where home-field advantage for that season’s World Series will be determined by the winner of a contest between the National League and American League.

The Mets, who started playing at Citi Field in 2009, last hosted the annual game, also known as the Midsummer Classic, in 1964 when they played their home games at Shea Stadium.

The New York Yankees hosted the All-Star Game in 2008 and the event had a $148.4 million economic impact on the city, according to figures released by MLB on Wednesday.

This season’s Midsummer Classic will be played in Kansas City on July 10.