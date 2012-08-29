FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Minneapolis to host 2014 MLB All-Star Game
August 29, 2012 / 10:15 PM / 5 years ago

Minneapolis to host 2014 MLB All-Star Game

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The 2014 All-Star Game will be played at Target Field in downtown Minneapolis, the third time the Minnesota Twins will host the event, Major League Baseball said on Wednesday.

The game will be played on July 15, 2014 in the open-air home of the Twins, where home-field advantage for that season’s World Series will be determined by the winner of a contest between the National League and American League.

Target Field, which became Minnesota’s new home in 2010, follows Metropolitan Stadium (in 1965) and Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome (1985) as Twins venues to host the annual game, also known as the Midsummer Classic.

This year’s All-Star Game will be played at the Kauffman Stadium, home of the Royals team, in Kansas City on July 10.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue

