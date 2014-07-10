FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sale, Rizzo win last spots in All-Star Game vote
July 10, 2014 / 9:56 PM / 3 years ago

Sale, Rizzo win last spots in All-Star Game vote

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Chicago Cubs catcher Welington Castillo (5) and Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo (44) react after defeating the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Jun 30, 2014; Boston, USA; Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - White Sox pitcher Chris Sale and Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo made it a Chicago sweep on Thursday by winning an online fan vote to claim the last two spots in next week’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game.

Sale was one of five pitchers nominated on the American League ballot, beating Garrett Richards of the Angels, Rick Porcello of the Tigers, Corey Kluber of the Indians and Dallas Keuchel of the Astros by receiving 6.7 million votes.

Rizzo, who homered Wednesday for his third round tripper in as many days, beat Rockies first baseman Justin Morneau, Braves outfielder Justin Upton, Nationals infielder Anthony Rendon and Marlins third baseman Casey McGehee with 8.8 million votes.

Sale (8-1, 2.08 ERA) was the winning pitcher of last year’s All-Star Game.

Rizzo entered Thursday’s games with 20 home runs, one behind National League leader Giancarlo Stanton of the Marlins.

The winning league in Tuesday’s game at Target Field in Minneapolis will claim homefield advantage for this year’s best-of-seven World Series.

Reporting by Larry Fine in New York; Editing by Frank Pingue

