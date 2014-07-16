Jeter helps American League to All-Star win

Jul 15, 2014; Minneapolis, MN, USA; American League infielder Derek Jeter (left) of the New York Yankees celebrates with teammates after defeating the National League 5-3 in the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Derek Jeter completed a storybook ending to his All-Star career by helping the American League to a 5-3 victory over the National League in Minnesota on Tuesday.

Jeter, playing in his last Midsummer Classic in the 20th and final season of his career, went 2-for-2 with a pair of singles and soaked up the appreciation from his fellow All-Stars and the Target Field crowd.

While Yankees captain Jeter received the cheers, American League outfielder Mike Trout got the hardware and was named MVP after going 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

“I‘m speechless right now,” the 22-year-old Trout told reporters, after accepting the award and being honoured on the same night as one of his idols.

“Growing up and (Jeter) being my role model, it’s pretty special.”

Los Angeles outfielder Trout broke a 3-3 tie with an RBI double in the fifth and also brought Jeter home with a triple in his team’s three-run first inning.

Slugger Miguel Cabrera blasted a two-run homer off National League starter Adam Wainwright to help the AL to a 3-0 lead in the first.

The NL All-Stars battled back with a pair of runs in the second inning with Chase Utley and catcher Jonathan Lucroy delivered RBI doubles.

Jul 15, 2014; Minneapolis, MN, USA; American League infielder Derek Jeter (2) of the New York Yankees celebrates with his all star teammates after defeating the National League 5-3 during the 2014 MLB All Star Game at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

SCHERZER‘S WIN

Lucroy added another run-scoring double in the fourth to temporarily even up the score before Trout’s decisive contribution in the fifth.

The National League could not produce runs in the latter innings despite two hits from Aramis Ramirez.

AL pitcher Max Scherzer worked the fifth inning to earn the win, while Glen Perkins earned the save in the ninth. However, it was Jeter’s day and when he left the game in the fourth inning, the 40-year-old received a three-minute ovation and a hug from each of his AL team mates.

“To get that appreciation means a lot. I was not expecting that, it was a class act,” Jeter said. Jeter is the oldest player to record two hits in an All-Star Game.

Second baseman Robinson Cano, who played nine seasons with Jeter in New York before joining Seattle this campaign, rejoined his old infield team mate during his All-Star sendoff.

“I’ve seen him do that 3,000 times,” Cano said of Jeter’s two hits to right-field.

“(When he left the game) I was thinking that is one of the last times I’ll watch him walk off the field. He’s amazing.”

With the win, the American League earns home-field advantage for the World Series.