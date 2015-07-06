Donaldson tops All-Star voting as Blue Jay fans step up

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson (20) steps on third base as he rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the eighth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson set a voting record in earning selection as a starter for the Major League Baseball All-Star game.

Donaldson, who received 14,090,188 total votes, will be making his second straight All-Star start, while Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper led the National League voting.

The Cincinnati Reds will have one starter, third baseman Todd Frazier, when they host the 86th All-Star game on Tuesday, July 14.

The game has taken on greater significance since 2003, when the winning league was awarded home-field advantage for the World Series.

The starters of both teams, minus pitchers, who will be revealed on Monday, were announced on Sunday.

Donaldson is the third Blue Jay in the past five years to lead the All-Star voting.

In his first year with Toronto since his move from Oakland, the 29-year-old ranks second in the majors with 61 runs scored while hitting .295 with 19 home runs, 20 doubles and 54 RBIs.

Among the American League starters joining Donaldson will be Houston second baseman Jose Altuve and Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout.

Detroit first baseman Miguel Cabrera was also chosen, but will not be able to play due to a calf strain.

Four players from Kansas City were selected.

On the other side, 22-year-old Harper set a National League voting of 13,864,950 to earn his second All-Star start.

The 2012 NL Rookie of the Year leads the majors with a .719 slugging percentage and a .470 on-base percentage, and is tied for second with 25 home runs.

He will be joined in a powerful lineup by Arizona first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who leads the NL with a .349 batting average and ranks second with a .466 on-base percentage and a .623 slugging percentage.

But one fan choice -- injured outfielder Giancarlo Stanton (Miami) -- will not be able to play due to a wrist fracture, while another outfielder, Matt Holliday (St Louis) is doubtful.

STARTING LINEUPS:

American League:

C – Salvador Perez (Kansas City)

1B – Miguel Cabrera (Detroit)

2B – Jose Altuve (Houston)

3B – Josh Donaldson (Toronto)

SS – Alcides Escobar (Kansas City)

OF – Alex Gordon (Kansas City), Mike Trout (Los Angeles), Lorenzo Cain (Kansas City)

DH – Nelson Cruz (Seattle)

National League:

C - Buster Posey (San Francisco)

1B - Paul Goldschmidt (Arizona)

2B - Dee Gordon (Miami)

3B - Todd Frazier (Cincinnati)

SS - Jhonny Peralta (St Louis)

OF - Bryce Harper (Washington), Matt Holliday (St Louis), Giancarlo Stanton (Miami)