Scherzer, Bumgarner head National League All-Star pitchers

(Reuters) - Washington right-hander Max Scherzer and San Francisco left-hander Madison Bumgarner head a powerful 13-man National League pitching line-up for next week’s All-Star game.
The pitching lineups for both leagues were announced on Monday, with reigning NL Most Valuable Player Clayton Kershaw a notable omission.
But Kershaw’s Dodger team mate Matt Greinke earned selection. He has a miserly 1.48 ERA this year, best in the majors ahead of Scherzer.
Scherzer has been on fire for the Nationals recently. He came within one out of a perfect game on June 21, before settling for a no-hitter, while Bumgarner is having another strong season after leading the Giants to the World Series championship last year.
On the American League front, Chris Sale will make his fourth All-Star appearance. The Chicago White Sox left-hander has 141 strikeouts this season, tied for first in the AL.
Detroit left-hander David Price will make his fifth All-Star appearance.
The position players, elected by fans, were announced on Sunday, while the pitchers and reserves were revealed on Monday.
Unlike the position players, eight pitchers (five starters and three relievers) were elected by the players, with the manager selecting five others.
Also on Monday, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen was named to replace Giancarlo Stanton in the National League starting line-up.
Miami’s Stanton, the home run leader in the majors this season with 27, won selection in the fan ballot, but will be unavailable for the All-Star game due to a wrist fracture.
Another fan choice, Cincinnati Reds outfielder Matt Holliday, is also doubtful to play in his home ball park due to a strained quadricep.
On the American League side, veteran first baseman Albert Pujols of the Los Angeles Angels will make his 10th All-Star appearance. He replaces injured Detroit Tiger Miguel Cabrera.
The All-Star game will be played in Cincinnati on July 14. The winning team earns home-field advantage for its league in the World Series.
Madison Bumgarner, Giants
A.J. Burnett, Pirates
Aroldis Chapman, Reds
Gerrit Cole, Pirates
Jacob deGrom, Mets
Zack Greinke, Dodgers
Mark Melancon, Pirates
Shelby Miller, Braves
Jonathan Papelbon, Phillies
Francisco Rodriguez, Brewers
Trevor Rosenthal, Cardinals
Max Scherzer, Nationals
Michael Wacha, Cardinals
Chris Archer, Rays
Dellin Betances, Yankees
Brad Boxberger, Rays
Zach Britton, Orioles
Wade Davis, Royals
Sonny Gray, Athletics
Kelvin Herrera, Royals
Felix Hernandez, Mariners
Dallas Keuchel, Astros
Darren O‘Day, Orioles
Glen Perkins, Twins
David Price, Tigers
Chris Sale, White Sox
Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina