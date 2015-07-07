Scherzer, Bumgarner head National League All-Star pitchers

Jul 2, 2015; Atlanta, GA, USA; Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer (31) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Turner Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Washington right-hander Max Scherzer and San Francisco left-hander Madison Bumgarner head a powerful 13-man National League pitching line-up for next week’s All-Star game.

The pitching lineups for both leagues were announced on Monday, with reigning NL Most Valuable Player Clayton Kershaw a notable omission.

But Kershaw’s Dodger team mate Matt Greinke earned selection. He has a miserly 1.48 ERA this year, best in the majors ahead of Scherzer.

Scherzer has been on fire for the Nationals recently. He came within one out of a perfect game on June 21, before settling for a no-hitter, while Bumgarner is having another strong season after leading the Giants to the World Series championship last year.

On the American League front, Chris Sale will make his fourth All-Star appearance. The Chicago White Sox left-hander has 141 strikeouts this season, tied for first in the AL.

Detroit left-hander David Price will make his fifth All-Star appearance.

The position players, elected by fans, were announced on Sunday, while the pitchers and reserves were revealed on Monday.

Unlike the position players, eight pitchers (five starters and three relievers) were elected by the players, with the manager selecting five others.

Also on Monday, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen was named to replace Giancarlo Stanton in the National League starting line-up.

Miami’s Stanton, the home run leader in the majors this season with 27, won selection in the fan ballot, but will be unavailable for the All-Star game due to a wrist fracture.

Another fan choice, Cincinnati Reds outfielder Matt Holliday, is also doubtful to play in his home ball park due to a strained quadricep.

On the American League side, veteran first baseman Albert Pujols of the Los Angeles Angels will make his 10th All-Star appearance. He replaces injured Detroit Tiger Miguel Cabrera.

The All-Star game will be played in Cincinnati on July 14. The winning team earns home-field advantage for its league in the World Series.

- - -

PITCHERS

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Madison Bumgarner, Giants

A.J. Burnett, Pirates

Aroldis Chapman, Reds

Gerrit Cole, Pirates

Jacob deGrom, Mets

Zack Greinke, Dodgers

Jun 28, 2015; San Francisco, CA, USA; San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner (40) pitches during the eighth inning against the Colorado Rockies at AT&T Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob Stanton-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Melancon, Pirates

Shelby Miller, Braves

Jonathan Papelbon, Phillies

Francisco Rodriguez, Brewers

Trevor Rosenthal, Cardinals

Max Scherzer, Nationals

Michael Wacha, Cardinals

- - -

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Chris Archer, Rays

Dellin Betances, Yankees

Brad Boxberger, Rays

Zach Britton, Orioles

Wade Davis, Royals

Sonny Gray, Athletics

Kelvin Herrera, Royals

Felix Hernandez, Mariners

Dallas Keuchel, Astros

Darren O‘Day, Orioles

Glen Perkins, Twins

David Price, Tigers

Chris Sale, White Sox