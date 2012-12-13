Angels land slugger Hamilton in $125 million deal: report

(Reuters) - Free agent slugger Josh Hamilton has agreed to a five-year, $125 million deal to join the Los Angeles Angels, Major League Baseball’s (MLB) website reported on Thursday.

The five-time All-Star, who overcame drug and alcohol addictions to become one of MLB’s most feared hitters, helped power the Texas Rangers to consecutive World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011.

The 31-year-old hard-hitting outfielder broke into the major leagues in 2007 with the Cincinnati Reds but spent the next five years with the Rangers and took home American League Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors in 2010.

Hamilton has a career .304 batting average, 553 runs batted in and 161 home runs, including a career-high 43 last season.

He joins an Angels team that already boasts three-time National League MVP Albert Pujols, a 32-year-old slugger who signed with the team last offseason.