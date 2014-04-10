Thumb injury halts Angels slugger Hamilton's hot start

Apr 5, 2014; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Angels left fielder Josh Hamilton (32) high-fives second baseman Howie Kendrick (47) after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Andrew Richardson-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Angels slugger Josh Hamilton’s hot start to the new season was brought to a halt on Wednesday when it was announced he would be sidelined for up to eight weeks with a left thumb injury.

The 32-year-old outfielder tore a ligament in the thumb on Tuesday when he slid head first into first base during a loss to the Seattle Mariners.

Hamilton is likely to need surgery on the injured digit but that will not be confirmed until further evaluation on Friday.

In his second season with the Angels after signing a five-year, $133 million contract, Hamilton endured a disappointing 2013 campaign, batting just .250 with 21 homers and 79 RBIs.

The 2010 American League MVP batted .444 in the opening eight games of this season, however, with two home runs and six RBIs.