Misfiring Angels brought crashing back to Earth

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Kelly Johnson (R) falls over Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (L) after forcing him out at second while completing a double play by throwing out Albert Pujols at first base during the first inning of an MLB baseball game in Anaheim, California May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Angels were brought crashing back to earth just one day after pitcher Jered Weaver tossed a no-hitter as they were pounded 5-0 by the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

Brandon Morrow strangled the home team for his second career shutout and Angels slugger Albert Pujols, a pricey offseason acquisition who has yet to hit a home run, grounded out three times to the left side.

Dan Haren suffered the loss, despite a solid outing, after Brett Lawrie and Colby Rasmus led off with back-to-back singles in the top of the third before J.P. Arencibia powered a three-run homer.

With two outs in the sixth, the Blue Jays added two more runs thanks to a throwing error by third baseman Mark Trumbo.

Haren, who got his first victory of the season in Cleveland on Saturday, slipped to 1-2 after being charged with five hits and two walks over seven innings in his sixth start.

Pujols, a three-times National League most valuable player who signed a 10-year deal with the Angels worth $240 million in December, extended his career-worst home run drought to 32 games and 133 at-bats.

The Dominican-born slugger, who helped the Cardinals beat the Texas Rangers to clinch last year’s World Series, now has a season hitting average of .202.

The Angels, who hammered Minnesota in a 9-0 victory on Wednesday, ended a season-high three-game winning streak and slip to 10-16 for the year.