Misfiring Angels brought crashing back to Earth
May 4, 2012 / 6:00 AM / 5 years ago

Misfiring Angels brought crashing back to Earth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Kelly Johnson (R) falls over Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (L) after forcing him out at second while completing a double play by throwing out Albert Pujols at first base during the first inning of an MLB baseball game in Anaheim, California May 3, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Angels were brought crashing back to earth just one day after pitcher Jered Weaver tossed a no-hitter as they were pounded 5-0 by the visiting Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday.

Brandon Morrow strangled the home team for his second career shutout and Angels slugger Albert Pujols, a pricey offseason acquisition who has yet to hit a home run, grounded out three times to the left side.

Dan Haren suffered the loss, despite a solid outing, after Brett Lawrie and Colby Rasmus led off with back-to-back singles in the top of the third before J.P. Arencibia powered a three-run homer.

With two outs in the sixth, the Blue Jays added two more runs thanks to a throwing error by third baseman Mark Trumbo.

Haren, who got his first victory of the season in Cleveland on Saturday, slipped to 1-2 after being charged with five hits and two walks over seven innings in his sixth start.

Pujols, a three-times National League most valuable player who signed a 10-year deal with the Angels worth $240 million in December, extended his career-worst home run drought to 32 games and 133 at-bats.

The Dominican-born slugger, who helped the Cardinals beat the Texas Rangers to clinch last year’s World Series, now has a season hitting average of .202.

The Angels, who hammered Minnesota in a 9-0 victory on Wednesday, ended a season-high three-game winning streak and slip to 10-16 for the year.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by John O'Brien

