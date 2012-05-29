Angels overcome Weaver injury to beat Yankees

Los Angeles Angels' Mark Trumbo (C, with helmet on head) is mobbed at the plate by teammates after hitting a walk-off home run to defeat the New York Yankees during the ninth inning of their MLB baseball game in Anaheim, California May 28, 2012. The Angels won the game 9-8. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

(Reuters) - Mark Trumbo crushed a walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Los Angeles Angels a 9-8 victory over the New York Yankees.

It was a seventh consecutive win for the Angels, who overcame the loss of pitcher Jered Weaver to a back injury after just 12 pitches of an ominous first inning.

“It felt like somebody stabbed me in the back,” Weaver told reporters after sustaining the injury by stumbling off the mound following a pitch.

“I’ve never felt anything like that before. I’ll have X-rays tomorrow to see if anything serious happened. We’ll keep our fingers crossed.”

The visiting Yankees (26-22) scored three times in the top of the first before Los Angeles answered with four runs in the bottom as both teams battled until the final inning.

Trumbo was the lead-off batter in the ninth and wasted little time blasting a pitch from losing reliever Cory Wade to clinch victory.

Trumbo finished three-for-five with two RBIs, while Kendrys Morales and Howard Kendrick added three RBIs for the red-hot home side, who are back to level at 25-25 following their tough start to the season.

“A walk-off home run is about as good as it’s going to get,” Trumbo said. “We started slow but we’re getting hot right at the right time. We have a lot of confidence right now and we’re going to keep it rolling.”

New York’s loss snapped a five-game win streak.

Mark Teixeira and Curtis Granderson homered for the Yankees who fell behind 8-5 before scoring three runs in the seventh to tie the game.

Angels reliever Jordan Walden tossed the final two scoreless innings to record the win.