Yankees hold on to end Angels winning streak

New York Yankees' Raul Ibanez (C) gets high five in congratulations for scoring on a sacrifice fly against the Los Angeles Angels during the sixth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Anaheim, California May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

(Reuters) - The New York Yankees held off a spirited comeback to snap the Los Angeles Angels’s eight-game winning streak with a 6-5 victory on Wednesday.

Curtis Granderson and Robinson Cano blasted a pair of home runs in the third inning to give the Yankees a 5-1 lead but the visitors were forced to endure a nail-biting finish.

Clinging to a one-run lead, closer Rafael Soriano allowed two Los Angeles base-runners with just one out in the ninth, but retired the next two batters to secure the Yankees their sole win in the final game of the three-game series.

“That was a huge win for us,” New York outfielder Nick Swisher told reporters. “Those were three playoff-caliber games, and it was important we won that one. We don’t like to get swept.”

Soriano had red-hot Mark Trumbo fly out to wrap up proceedings after the slugger earlier homered for the fourth straight game and finished 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

New York Yankees third base coach Rob Thomson (59) congratulates Yankees' Robinson Cano (L) after Cano hits a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the third inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Anaheim, California May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

“I‘m just up there trying to hit (it) hard every time and help us win,” Trumbo said. “Whether it’s caught or not, you can’t help that.”

Slideshow (3 Images)

The trailing Angels (26-26) stormed back in the fourth inning with four runs to tie the game before the Yankees (27-23) nudged ahead with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Winning starter Ivan Nova headed for the showers in the seventh. Cory Wade came on and had runners on first and third, but escaped the jam to help preserve the lead.

Granderson’s three-run homer in the third was his 16th of the season. Captain Derek Jeter also added a hit for the Yankees.

Albert Pujols got two hits for the Angels as he continues to climb out of his early season slump.