Rangers beat Angels to end slump

(Reuters) - The Texas Rangers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday to avoid being swept in the three-game series.
The Rangers’ recent slump had allowed the Angels to pull within 3 1/2 games of Texas in the American League West but the reigning American League champions (32-22) fought them off with a series-ending road win.
Texas took a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning but it was trimmed to 3-2 by the seventh when Nelson Cruz blasted a two-run home run to put the Rangers in winning position.
Starter Matt Harrison tossed 6 2/3 innings and allowed three runs to earn the victory while his offense added two runs in the ninth.
Elvis Andrus finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and the Rangers banged out 14 hits for the day.
Despite the loss, Los Angeles (28-27) remains second in the division standings.
Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Julian Linden