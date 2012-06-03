FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rangers beat Angels to end slump
#Sports News
June 3, 2012 / 11:25 PM / 5 years ago

Rangers beat Angels to end slump

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yu Darvish of Japan pitches against the Los Angeles Angels in the fifth inning of their MLB baseball game in Anaheim, California June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

(Reuters) - The Texas Rangers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday to avoid being swept in the three-game series.

The Rangers’ recent slump had allowed the Angels to pull within 3 1/2 games of Texas in the American League West but the reigning American League champions (32-22) fought them off with a series-ending road win.

Texas took a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning but it was trimmed to 3-2 by the seventh when Nelson Cruz blasted a two-run home run to put the Rangers in winning position.

Starter Matt Harrison tossed 6 2/3 innings and allowed three runs to earn the victory while his offense added two runs in the ninth.

Elvis Andrus finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and the Rangers banged out 14 hits for the day.

Despite the loss, Los Angeles (28-27) remains second in the division standings.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Julian Linden

