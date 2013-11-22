FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cardinals' Freese traded to Angels
November 22, 2013 / 9:55 PM / 4 years ago

Cardinals' Freese traded to Angels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12, 2013; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman David Freese (23) scores a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the National League Championship Series baseball game at Busch Stadium. Rob Grabowski-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - David Freese, the 2011 World Series Most Valuable Player, was traded to the Los Angeles Angels on Friday, less than a month after playing for the St. Louis Cardinals in another Fall Classic.

The third baseman and Cardinals relief pitcher Fernando Salas were acquired by the Angels in exchange for center fielder Peter Bourjos and outfield prospect Randal Grichuk.

Freese also won the MVP for the 2011 National League Championship Series but struggled this season, batting .262, his lowest average since he made his Major League Baseball debut in 2009.

The Cardinals won the National League again this season but lost the World Series to the Boston Red Sox.

The 30-year-old Freese joins an Angels team looking for a third baseman after missing out on the playoffs last season.

The Cardinals acquired Bourjos, a speedy outfielder, who batted .274 in 55 games this year and Grichuk, who was picked by the Angels ahead of Mike Trout in 2009.

Reporting by Julian Linden, Editing by Gene Cherry

