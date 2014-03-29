FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trout stays on Angels hook with contract extension
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 29, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

Trout stays on Angels hook with contract extension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout runs past an outfield sign before playing the New York Yankees in their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

(Reuters) - Outfielder Mike Trout has agreed to a lucrative six-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Angels, the Anaheim team said on Friday.

The deal for the 2012 Rookie of the Year is worth $144.5 million, or an average of $24 million a year, according to media reports.

An official announcement will be held on Saturday for the 22-year-old who was runnerup in voting for the American League MVP in the past two seasons.

Trout has already amassed 57 home runs, 82 stolen bases and a .324 batting average in his short career.

Reporting by Ben Everill in Los Angeles; Editing by Ian Ransom nL4N0MQ02X

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.