Trout stays on Angels hook with contract extension

(Reuters) - Outfielder Mike Trout has agreed to a lucrative six-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Angels, the Anaheim team said on Friday.
The deal for the 2012 Rookie of the Year is worth $144.5 million, or an average of $24 million a year, according to media reports.
An official announcement will be held on Saturday for the 22-year-old who was runnerup in voting for the American League MVP in the past two seasons.
Trout has already amassed 57 home runs, 82 stolen bases and a .324 batting average in his short career.
