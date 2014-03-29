Trout stays on Angels hook with contract extension

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout runs past an outfield sign before playing the New York Yankees in their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

(Reuters) - Outfielder Mike Trout has agreed to a lucrative six-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Angels, the Anaheim team said on Friday.

The deal for the 2012 Rookie of the Year is worth $144.5 million, or an average of $24 million a year, according to media reports.

An official announcement will be held on Saturday for the 22-year-old who was runnerup in voting for the American League MVP in the past two seasons.

Trout has already amassed 57 home runs, 82 stolen bases and a .324 batting average in his short career.