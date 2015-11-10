Pujols has surgery, could start next season late

Oct 4, 2015; Arlington, TX, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) watches his two run home run clear the fences against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Angels slugger Albert Pujols underwent surgery on his right toe and may be in doubt for the start of the next baseball season, the team said on Monday.

Pujols, 35, had the procedure done last week to repair a plate in his right foot and is expected to resume baseball activities in four and a half months.

That timeline would put his return close to the season opener against the Chicago Cubs on April 4.

Pujols spent the last four weeks of 2015 at designated hitter due to the issue.

A 10-time All Star and three-time National League MVP, Pujols enjoyed a resurgence this season as he hit 40 home runs for the first time since 2010.