Andrelton Simmons set to miss two months with thumb surgery

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons will undergo surgery on his left thumb and is expected to be sidelined for at least two months, the Angels announced on Monday.

Simmons tore a ligament in the thumb on Sunday against Tampa Bay while diving for a ground ball.

It was initially diagnosed as a sprain but further testing showed the extent of the injury.

The 26-year-old won two Gold Glove awards with the Atlanta Braves before being traded to the Angels in the off-season.

He is batting .219 with eight RBIs this season.