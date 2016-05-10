FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Andrelton Simmons set to miss two months with thumb surgery
May 10, 2016 / 3:05 AM / a year ago

Andrelton Simmons set to miss two months with thumb surgery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Apr 13, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Athletics third baseman Danny Valencia (26) is forced out at second as Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons (2) tries to turn a double play in the second inning at O.co Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons will undergo surgery on his left thumb and is expected to be sidelined for at least two months, the Angels announced on Monday.

Simmons tore a ligament in the thumb on Sunday against Tampa Bay while diving for a ground ball.

It was initially diagnosed as a sprain but further testing showed the extent of the injury.

The 26-year-old won two Gold Glove awards with the Atlanta Braves before being traded to the Angels in the off-season.

He is batting .219 with eight RBIs this season.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

