Rangers snap streak despite Cruz's long homer

(Reuters) - The Texas Rangers snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday to avoid being swept in the three-game series.

The Rangers’ recent slump had allowed the Angels to pull within 3 1/2 games of them in the American League West but the reigning American League champions (32-22) fought them off with a series-ending road win.

“We were happy with the way we played,” designated hitter Michael Young told reporters. “It was just one game, but there were some things we want to make adjustments on and we did a pretty good job.”

Texas took a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning but it was trimmed to 3-2 by the seventh, when Nelson Cruz blasted a two-run home run to put the Rangers in winning position.

Facing a 3-0 count, Cruz crushed a pitch from reliever Bobby Cassevah that traveled 484 feet for the longest homer in the Majors this season.

“I can’t hit it any harder than that,” Cruz said.

Starter Matt Harrison tossed six 2/3 innings and allowed three runs to earn the victory, while his offense added two runs in the ninth.

Elvis Andrus finished 3-for-4 with two RBIs and the Rangers banged out 14 hits for the day.

Despite the loss, Los Angeles (28-27) remain second in the division standings having won 10 of their last 12 games.

Dan Haren took the latest loss for the Angels after allowing two runs over five innings.

Mike Trout went 2-for-5 with an RBI and John Hester added a solo home run.