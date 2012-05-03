Hometown no-hitter a dream for Weaver

(Reuters) - Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jered Weaver tossed baseball’s second no-hitter in less than two weeks when he dominated visiting Minnesota in a 9-0 victory on Wednesday.

The big right-hander struck out nine and walked just one as he followed up Chicago White Sox Phil Humber’s perfect game against Seattle on April 21.

When Angels outfielder Torii Hunter caught the final out of the game in right field, the hometown Weaver was swamped by his team mates and later greeted by his parents, who were in attendance.

“I‘m at a loss for words, it hasn’t even kicked in yet,” Weaver told reporters. “I couldn’t have done it without the defense. It was an easy ride.”

Following a breakout 2011 season where he went 18-8 with a 2.41 ERA, Weaver re-signed with the Angels in the off-season, staying with the team located not far from where he grew up.

The win improved his record this season to 4-0 with a 1.61 ERA on the year.