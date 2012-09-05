FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Injured Angels pitcher Weaver plays waiting game
September 5, 2012 / 11:10 PM / 5 years ago

Injured Angels pitcher Weaver plays waiting game

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jered Weaver blows bubblegum in the dugout prior to facing the New York Yankees in the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York July 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

(Reuters) - All-Star pitcher Jered Weaver faces a waiting game ahead of his next scheduled start for the Los Angeles Angels because of a sore right shoulder, the team said on Wednesday.

Weaver, 29 was struck in the upper right arm during the fifth inning of Sunday’s game in Seattle against the Mariners and has not thrown since.

“Let’s just wait, we’re going to hold it,” Angels manager Mike Scioscia told reporters about the likelihood of Weaver returning for Friday’s game against the Detroit Tigers.

“We have time to make this decision. We have a day off (Thursday), which can help things, so we’re going to just wait for some direction and we’ll make a decision.”

Three-times All-Star Weaver, who is 16-4 with a 2.86 earned run average this season, returned to Los Angeles on Wednesday to have his right arm checked by doctors.

The Angels, who were ending a three-game series against the Athletics in Oakland on Wednesday, sit third in the American League West, seven-and-a-half games behind the pacesetting Texas Rangers.

Reporting by Mark Lamport-Stokes in Los Angeles; Editing by Frank Pingue

