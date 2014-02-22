Cuban defector signs with Dodgers: reports

(Reuters) - The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cuban shortstop Erisbel Arruebarruena have agreed on a five-year deal, according to multiple media outlets.

Fox Sports reports that Arruebarruena, 23, who defected from Cuba to the United States in November, will receive $25 million.

Though highly rated as a shortstop, experts question how well Arruebarruena will fare at the plate in Major League Baseball, and it is widely expected he will start next season in the minors.

Last year, the Dodgers lost the National League Championship Series 4-2 to the St Louis Cardinals after going 92-70 in the regular season.