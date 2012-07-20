Astros land Cordero in 10-player deal with Blue Jays

(Reuters) - The Houston Astros have acquired closer Francisco Cordero and outfielder Ben Francisco from the Toronto Blue Jays as part of a 10-player trade announced by the two Major League Baseball (MLB) teams on Friday.

The Astros, who are well out of postseason contention in the National League, will also receive four minor league players and a player to be named later.

The Blue Jays, whose pitching staff has been hit hard by injuries this season, will receive pitchers J.A. Happ, Brandon Lyon and David Carpenter from Houston.

The minor league players heading to the Astros are pitchers Joe Musgrove, Asher Wojciechowski, David Rollins and catcher Carlos Perez.

Cordero, who is second among active players with 329 career saves and 12th on MLB’s all-time saves list, has gone 3-5 with a 5.77 earned run average and two saves in 41 outings for the Blue Jays this season.

Francisco, who previously played for the Cleveland Indians and Philadelphia Phillies, is batting .240 in 27 games for the Blue Jays this season.