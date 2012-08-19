Struggling Houston Astros fire manager Brad Mills, 2 others

(Reuters) - Houston Astros manager Brad Mills and two members of his coaching staff have been fired on Saturday night, paying the price for the worst record in major league baseball (MLB).

The Astros have slumped to a league worst 39-82 season in the third year of Mills’ tenure, which has failed to yield a winning record.

He was 76-86 in his first season and a franchise worst 56-106 last year.

The decision was announced via email hours after the club’s 12-4 loss to Arizona, making Mills the first manager to be sacked this season.

Hitting coach Mike Barnett and first base coach Bobby Meacham were also fired and the Astros said first-year general manager Jeff Luhnow would name an interim manager and other staff members in a news conference on Sunday morning.