FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Struggling Houston Astros fire manager Brad Mills, 2 others
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 19, 2012 / 7:05 AM / in 5 years

Struggling Houston Astros fire manager Brad Mills, 2 others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Houston Astros manager Brad Mills and two members of his coaching staff have been fired on Saturday night, paying the price for the worst record in major league baseball (MLB).

The Astros have slumped to a league worst 39-82 season in the third year of Mills’ tenure, which has failed to yield a winning record.

He was 76-86 in his first season and a franchise worst 56-106 last year.

The decision was announced via email hours after the club’s 12-4 loss to Arizona, making Mills the first manager to be sacked this season.

Hitting coach Mike Barnett and first base coach Bobby Meacham were also fired and the Astros said first-year general manager Jeff Luhnow would name an interim manager and other staff members in a news conference on Sunday morning.

Reporting by Ben Everill; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.