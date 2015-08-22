Fiers throws no-hitter to down Dodgers

Aug 21, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros starting pitcher Mike Fiers (54) is soaked after pitching a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Houston Astros pitcher Mike Fiers fired a no-hitter against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday in a dominant 3-0 victory.

Fiers, acquired from Milwaukee last month, struck out 10 batters and walked three in his first complete game of his career.

“I’ve gone through a lot of ups and downs in life,” Fiers told reporters. “A lot of people have doubted me in life, but a lot of people have stayed by my side. I’ve got great family and friends, so it feels great to do this for them.”

He finished off in style, striking out Los Angeles infielder Justin Turner to trigger the celebrations in Houston.

“The crowd was going insane and it got me pumped up,” Friers said.

The Astros had not enjoyed a no-hitter since 2003, when six pitchers combined for the effort.

Fiers’ sparkling performance was the fifth no-hitter in the Major Leagues this season.

The first-place Astros improved to 67-56 on the season, giving them a 3 1/2 game lead atop the American League West.