Castro's homer gives Houston win over Dodgers

(The Sports Xchange) - Astros catcher Jason Castro drilled a walk-off home run with one out in the 10th inning to cap the Houston Astros’ come-from-behind 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.
Castro lifted a 2-0 fastball from Dodgers right-hander Chris Hatcher (1-5) into the first row of seats in left field for his 11th home run of the season.
The victory secured the Astros’ first series sweep over the Dodgers since May 9-11, 2008, at Dodger Stadium and kept them in charge of the American League West division.
“It was kind of a special series,” Castro said. “Going in with the pitching we were going to face we knew it was going to be a tough series, and for us to come out of that with a sweep was pretty special.”
Astros closer Luke Gregerson (7-2) earned the win with a scoreless 10th.
The Astros rallied against Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen in the ninth following a leadoff single from shortstop Carlos Correa, who then stole second, and a run-scoring single from left fielder Marwin Gonzalez to tie the game at 2-2.
Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw allowed one run on seven hits and recorded 10 strikeouts over eight innings. But his dominance could not prevent the Dodgers from suffering their season-worst fifth consecutive loss.
“I hope we’re panicking a little bit,” Kershaw said.
”I think panic’s a good thing to a certain extent.
”There’s a sense of urgency. Maybe that’s better to say than panic. I feel like we’ve got to start playing like that.
“Not to say we haven‘t, but it’s definitely time to start thinking that way.”
The Dodgers (67-56) scraped across both runs off rookie right-hander Lance McCullers, who was making his first start since Aug. 3 following a short stint at Double-A Corpus Christi.
He allowed eight hits and did not issue a walk while striking out eight over seven innings.
Compiled by Greg Stutchbury