Astros beat Royals to lead best-of-five series 2-1
October 11, 2015 / 11:46 PM / 2 years ago

Astros beat Royals to lead best-of-five series 2-1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros right fielder George Springer (4) reacts after scoring on a RBI single by center fielder Carlos Gomez (30) against the Kansas City Royals during the sixth inning in game three of the ALDS at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Houston Astros received a strong outing from starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel and enough offence for a 4-2 win against the Kansas City Royals on Sunday for a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five National League Division Series.

In the Astros first playoff game at home in nearly a decade, Keuchel yielded a fourth-inning solo home run by Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain, but settled down for a solid 124-pitch, seven inning effort with seven strikeouts.

The Royals lead was short lived as the Astros went ahead for good on a two-run single from Jason Castro in the fifth inning and added runs in each of the sixth and seventh inning, including a home run from first baseman Chris Carter in the seventh inning.

Game Four is in Houston on Monday.

Reporting by Tim Wharnsby in Toronto; Editing by Andrew Both

