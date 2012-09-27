FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Struggling Astros name Nats' Porter as next manager
September 27, 2012 / 7:20 PM / 5 years ago

Struggling Astros name Nats' Porter as next manager

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former Washington Nationals third base coach Bo Porter (16) congratulates Adam LaRoche rounding third hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning of their MLB National League baseball game in Los Angeles, California April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Gallardo

(Reuters) - Washington Nationals third-base coach Bo Porter has been named the next manager of the struggling Houston Astros, the Major League Baseball team said on Thursday.

The Astros, who fired Brad Mills last month after he led the team to a league-worst 39-82 record, said Porter will remain with the playoff-bound Nationals through the postseason.

Porter, a 40-year-old Houston resident, will take over an Astros team that is coming off its two worst seasons with over 100 losses in each of the last two campaigns.

The Astros have a 51-105 record and are 42-1/2 games out of first place in the National League Central division.

Interim manager Tony DeFrancesco, who was a candidate for the job, will lead the Astros over the final six games of the regular season and stay with the club in some capacity.

Writing by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue

