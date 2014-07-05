A's swoop for Cubs pitchers in multi-player trade

(Reuters) - The Major League-leading Oakland Athletics acquired starting pitchers Jeff Samardzija and Jason Hammel in a trade with theChicago Cubs, Major League Baseball reported on Friday.

The Cubs will receive 2012 first-round draft pick Addison Russell as well as pitcher Dan Straily, outfielder Billy McKinney and a player to be named later.

For Oakland, the move continues their recent trend of acquiring veteran pitchers after they also picked up Brad Mills in a move with the Milwaukee Brewers. Hammel, 31, is 7-5 with a 2.98 earned-run average in 16 starts, while Samardzija, 29, is just 2-7 in 17 starts but has a 2.83 ERA. The Athletics currently have the best record in the Majors at 53-33.