8 months ago
Veteran Davis return to A's from Indians
#Sports News
January 4, 2017 / 5:01 AM / 8 months ago

Veteran Davis return to A's from Indians

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2, 2016; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians center fielder Rajai Davis hits a RBI single against the Chicago Cubs in the 10th inning in game seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - Free agent outfielder Rajai Davis returned to the Oakland Athletics on a one-year contract after he helped the Cleveland Indians to the World Series last year.

Davis signed a one-year, $6 million contract to join the Athletics according to local media reports.

The 36-year-old's return to the A's came after the Indians declined the $17.2 million qualifying offer needed to retain him, which would have also cost the American League champions a draft pick.

Davis hit .249 with a career-high 12 home runs and a

league-leading 43 stolen bases last season.

His most memorable moment came in the World Series when he blasted a game-tying home run in the ninth inning that sent Game Seven against the Chicago Cubs into extra innings.

Davis played for the Athletics from 2008-10 and is expected to fill the team's need for a center fielder.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; editing by Greg Stutchbury

