Oakland's McCarthy "stable" after fracturing skull

(Reuters) - Oakland pitcher Brandon McCarthy, who suffered a fractured skull when he was hit on the head by a baseball on Wednesday, is in stable condition after having surgery to ease pressure on his brain, the team said.

McCarthy was struck by a line drive off Erick Aybar’s bat during a game against the Los Angeles Angels. A CT scan later revealed an epidural hemorrhage and brain contusion.

“Our first concern is Brandon’s health, and we are heartened to learn he has shown progress in his recovery after surgery,” Oakland General Manager Billy Beane said in a statement on Thursday.

”We are glad to report he is stable, awake and alert.

“The team will provide further updates as they become available in the coming days. Brandon remains in everyone’s thoughts as we wish him a speedy recovery.”

After being struck by Aybar’s line drive, McCarthy sat on the mound for several minutes with Oakland’s head trainer Nick Paparesta by his side before he left the field unaided.

The right-hander was immediately taken to hospital to have a scan.

The 29-year-old is 8-6 with a 3.24 ERA in 18 starts this season.