FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oakland Athletics' pitcher out of hospital after skull fracture
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 12, 2012 / 12:20 AM / 5 years ago

Oakland Athletics' pitcher out of hospital after skull fracture

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oakland Athletics pitcher Brandon McCarthy winds up during the fifth inning of his MLB American League baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Oakland, California June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

(Reuters) - Oakland Athletics pitcher Brandon McCarthy was released from hospital less than a week after fracturing his skull when he was hit by a line drive during a game, the team said on Tuesday.

McCarthy, who underwent surgery in a San Francisco hospital to relieve pressure in his head, evacuate the hemorrhage and stabilize the fracture, said he looks forward to resuming his Major League Baseball career.

“We look forward to continuing the healing process, and returning to baseball and our normal lives in the weeks and months ahead,” McCarthy, 29, said in a statement.

Reporting by Gene Cherry in Raleigh, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.