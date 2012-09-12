Oakland Athletics' pitcher out of hospital after skull fracture

Oakland Athletics pitcher Brandon McCarthy winds up during the fifth inning of his MLB American League baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Oakland, California June 7, 2012. REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach

(Reuters) - Oakland Athletics pitcher Brandon McCarthy was released from hospital less than a week after fracturing his skull when he was hit by a line drive during a game, the team said on Tuesday.

McCarthy, who underwent surgery in a San Francisco hospital to relieve pressure in his head, evacuate the hemorrhage and stabilize the fracture, said he looks forward to resuming his Major League Baseball career.

“We look forward to continuing the healing process, and returning to baseball and our normal lives in the weeks and months ahead,” McCarthy, 29, said in a statement.